May 15, 1953 - May 9, 2022
MAHOMET — Susan K. Bolin, 68, of Mahomet, formerly of Champaign, died at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9, at home.
Susan was born May 15, 1953, in Decatur to Florence and Donald Bolin. She worked for many years for Jerry's IGA and as a crossing guard at Westview School. She loved Florida's beaches when she lived there and later, Sholem Pool, in Champaign. She could be found there almost any sunny summer day. She was an avid runner and ran competitively for many years. Her dogs, however, were her main love. She had some of her best days showing them in agility competitions.
Susan is survived by her brother, Steven Bolin; and two sisters: Marianne (Jim) Nixa and Barbara Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Susan's zest for life, sense of humor and kindheartedness will be greatly missed.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A private family memorial is planned for a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
