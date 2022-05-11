Susan K. Bolin

Susan was born May 15, 1953, in Decatur to Florence and Donald Bolin. She worked for many years for Jerry's IGA and as a crossing guard at Westview School. She loved Florida's beaches when she lived there and later, Sholem Pool, in Champaign. She could be found there almost any sunny summer day. She was an avid runner and ran competitively for many years. Her dogs, however, were her main love. She had some of her best days showing them in agility competitions.