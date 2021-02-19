DECATUR - Susan Louise Dean, 75, of Decatur, IL went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 16, 2021.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is serving the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawsonwikoff.com.

Susan was born in Decatur, IL the daughter of Howard L. and Edith L. (Glover) Tadlock.

Susan loved her family and claimed Camp Wilson Foursquare Church as her second family. She enjoyed making and receiving phone calls that began with the words, "inquiring minds want to know." She enjoyed listening to gospel music and making items for various holidays for the church congregation. She loved her little dog, Buddy and her guinea pig. Susan was previously employed at Federal Kemper Mutual Insurance, Alexander and Alexander Insurance in Chicago and J.L. Hubbard in Forsyth.