ANTIOCH - Susan Lynn Hansen, 82 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 19, 1938 in Madison, WI, the daughter of the late Harold J. and Marjorie K. (nee Rasmussen) Hennig. Growing up in Madison and Wausau, Susan enjoyed competition water-skiing, singing and dancing, and being a member of the Rib Mountain Ski Patrol. She later graduated from Wausau High School in 1956 before attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she met her future husband Larry Dean "Diz" Hansen. They married on August 16, 1958 and raised three children. As a mother, she found joy in supporting her children's endeavors including speedskating and band. Professionally, she managed "The Linen Closet" in Decatur, IL and served on the U.S. Service Academy Selection Committee for then Congressman Dick Durbin. Susan was a champion of the underdog, had a heart for serving others, and was a friend to many.