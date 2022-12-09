Susan Marie Babic

She is survived by her mother, Doreen Caho; father, Tony Babic; step-father, Randy Caho; daughters: Mia and Lilly Vitullo; one sister, Staci Caho; brothers: Richard Babic, Adam Caho, Anthony Babic; and life partner, Sydney Carter.

Even though Susan's time on earth was brief she was a force of nature. Witty and willing to break every rule in the book, unapologetically herself. No doubt she lived a full life... her way.