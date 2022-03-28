May 10, 1955 - March 25, 2022

DECATUR — Susan Renea (Robinson) Dudra, 66, of Decatur, IL passed on from this life on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was a direct descendent of the Amos Robinson pioneer family who came to Decatur in 1830.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services. Memorial contributions may be directed to HSHS St. Mary's Ladies Auxiliary.

Susan retired after 35 years of service at

Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was an active member of The Auxiliary of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), The Genealogical Society, board member of the James Millikin Homestead, volunteered at the Macon County Historical Museum and was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Susan is survived by her husband, Paul Dudra; son, Patrick (Kim) Dudra; daughter, Melanie (David) Welch; grandchildren: Clayton, Davis, Liam and Savannah Welch and Anthony Dudra; brother, Daniel (Nancy) Robinson and a host of nieces; nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Don and Esther "Sue" Robinson; brother, Donnie Robinson.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.