Susan Rogers

Susan Rogers
LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Susan passed away peacefully in Lakewood, CO at Juniper Nursing Home on August 16, 2021 at the age of 77.

Survivors include her daughters: Laura Rogers and Marina Heartfield; her husband, Albert Rogers and her four grandchildren: Randy, Calvin, Noah and Sarah. Also her sisters: Carol Fisch, Margeret Tiffin. She is preceded in death by John Alsup; Helen Alsup; her brother, Jack Alsup and sisters: Martha Alsup, Elizabeth Alsup, and Josephine Alsup.

Her service will be held August 20, 2021 at St. Joseph's Golden Catholic Church, Golden, CO. Committal to follow at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery, 7777 West 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/co.

