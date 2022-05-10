Oct. 15, 1957 - May 6, 2022

MONTICELLO — Susan Shiley, 64, of Monticello passed away on Friday, May 6, at her home.

Susan was born in Pascagoula, MS, on October 15, 1957, to Catherine and Donald Gibson Sr. After graduating from Tuscola High School, she attended Eastern Illinois University as an education major, and later transferred to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale to pursue her Bachelor's degree in forestry, her true passion. While at SIU, Susan met David Shiley, the love of her life, and the two married August 5, 1978.

After finishing their degrees in forestry, they moved to Monticello and lived at 4-H Memorial Camp, where Dave worked. Susan worked for the Piatt County Nursing Home as an administrative assistant, before leaving full-time employment to raise her four children - Steven, Patrick, Elizabeth, and Annie. She went back to work for the Monticello School District as a secretary at Lincoln School for 22-years. After retiring in 2020, she spent her time caring for her grandchildren and enjoying all of her hobbies.

Susan loved the outdoors, animals, camping, gardening, entertaining, music, baking, knitting, reading, bird-watching, never missing a family member's event - for her children, nieces, nephews, grandkids, everyone she loved. Her biggest priorities were her family and friends. She was known for remembering every birthday, anniversary, and important milestone. She was famous for her sugar cookies, banana bread, and puppy chow.

Susan is predeceased by her father, her stepfather, Norwood Kellogg; and her stepbrother, John Kellogg.

She is survived by her husband, David; her children: Steven and his wife, Kristen, and their children: Olivia and Teagan; Patrick and his wife, Anne Celine, and their children: Adeline and Beckett; Elizabeth Rost and her husband, Brandon, and their children: Cooper and Molly; and Annie Anderson and her husband, Logan, and their daughter, Blair; her mother, Catherine Kellogg; her brothers: Donald Gibson Jr. and his wife, Jane; and Mark Gibson; and her stepsister, Barbara Patton and her husband Alan; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Monticello United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Monticello United Methodist Church.

In Lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Susan Shiley memorial fund at First State Bank, Monticello, IL, to be used to support Monticello Schools and Monticello students as Susan did for over twenty years.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.