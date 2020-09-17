Susan 'Sue' Zaiser

Susan was a loving and adored Grandma to her eight grandsons Anson, Paxton, and Hawkins Zaiser; Andrew, Quinten, and Easton Zaiser; Owen and Lucas Leverton; and one great grandson Carter. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she often bragged about the winning ball team she had with all nine of her grandsons.

Susan was born on June 14, 1950 in Decatur, Illinois to Mary and Edwin Lawrence, Sr. She graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1968, and from Western Illinois University in 1972 with a Bachelors Degree in education. She also went on to earn her Master's in education degree at Illinois State University. She married John Zaiser on June 28, 1975. They relocated to Peoria, Illinois where she and John both began working after college. Susan worked as a teacher in the business and computer department at East Peoria Community High School (EPCHS). Susan taught for 37 years at EPCHS and helped build a work-study program there for her students. She was able to help many of her students get their first jobs and go on to build successful careers. Many of her students still work for the companies she was able to place them in for their first jobs. After she retired, she worked part time at Illinois Central College and Washington Community High School continuing to positively impact students' lives.