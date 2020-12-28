DECATUR - Susanne M. Jacobs, 87, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

A private family service will be held at New Day Church. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to New Day Church, 4191 Greenswitch Road, Decatur, IL 62526.

Sue was born on January 17, 1933 in Macon County, IL, the daughter of Cecil and Bertha (Karl) Adcock. She married Mervil Glenn "Jake" Jacobs, Jr. on December 8, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2018. Sue was a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Hospital and Americana Nursing Home.

Sue was a member of New Day Church where she a member of the Crochet Club. She volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels, Faith in Action and at the Good Samaritan Inn. She was a children's teacher for the Bible Study Fellowship and a member of the Macon Booster Club. Sue was the co-coordinator for the Macon High School Alumni Banquet.

Sue loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and activities, church functions and the church chicken frys, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family. Sue lived life to the fullest and left a legacy of service to her family and community.