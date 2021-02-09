OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin — Sutton Ursula Beck, of Oconomowoc, WI, passed away January 8, 2021, from the trauma of a severe accident, just weeks after celebrating her 25th birthday.

Sutton defeated childhood cancer, Stage 4 Burkitt's Lymphoma, in 2005. She would proceed to play four years of collegiate tennis and earn a degree in Family Studies and Human Development at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, class of 2018.

Sutton was employed at Rogers Behavioral Health in Oconomowoc as a Resident Specialist. She touched everyone with kindness and respect, leaving a lasting impression on those she encountered; her smile was infectious.

Sutton is survived by her best friend and twin brother, August D. Beck, and her parents, Sam and Jennifer Krupke Beck; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both sides of the family. Sutton was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ralph and Pat Krupke of Roselle, IL, and Darrell and Ursula Beck of Decatur, IL.

Donations can be made to: TLC Camp, tlccamp.org in Lombard, IL; Camp Quality, Illinois@campqualityusa.org in Lansing, IL.

These camps both provided inclusion and normalcy during her treatment for Burkitt's Lymphoma.