OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin — Sutton Ursula Beck, of Oconomowoc, WI, passed away January 8, 2021, from the trauma of a severe accident, just weeks after celebrating her 25th birthday.
Sutton defeated childhood cancer, Stage 4 Burkitt's Lymphoma, in 2005. She would proceed to play four years of collegiate tennis and earn a degree in Family Studies and Human Development at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, class of 2018.
Sutton was employed at Rogers Behavioral Health in Oconomowoc as a Resident Specialist. She touched everyone with kindness and respect, leaving a lasting impression on those she encountered; her smile was infectious.
Sutton is survived by her best friend and twin brother, August D. Beck, and her parents, Sam and Jennifer Krupke Beck; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both sides of the family. Sutton was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ralph and Pat Krupke of Roselle, IL, and Darrell and Ursula Beck of Decatur, IL.
Donations can be made to: TLC Camp, tlccamp.org in Lombard, IL; Camp Quality, Illinois@campqualityusa.org in Lansing, IL.
These camps both provided inclusion and normalcy during her treatment for Burkitt's Lymphoma.
Services will be held on February 20, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, Milwaukee, at 11:00 AM, with family greeting attendees before the Mass starting at 10:00 AM.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
