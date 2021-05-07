DECATUR — Suzanne Burgess Eastman died Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Services will be held at First Church of the Nazarene in Decatur, IL.
Suzy was born October 7, 1939 in Decatur, IL, to Kermit A. and Eunice E. Burgess. She retired from her position as secretary from McCarthy, Rowden & Faber after many years. She had worked as a secretary/office manager for lawyers for more than 35 years.
She was a member of the First Church of Nazarene where she was active for several years, both as a greeter and member of Prime Time Committee. Suzy was also a member of the Care Team and visited church acquaintances and other friends at nursing homes almost every week while she was able.
Suzy volunteered for many years at Stevenson School Library and in the classroom. She also volunteered at John Adams School and South Shores School assisting in the classrooms of her granddaughter when she attended. For the school year ending 2007 Suzy was named "Family Volunteer of the Year" by South Shore Schools.
She leaves behind her beloved son, Michael A. Eastman and his girlfriend, Brandy Johnson; her very special granddaughter, Mikayla (Eastman) and her husband, Martin Bledsaw. Suzy is also survived by special cousins: Pat Dunn, Mike and Connie Albert and Vicki Mathias; special friends: John and Sandy Wheeler, Justin Wheeler, Kelsey Wheeler, Gabriella and Calvin Walsch, Connor Walsch and Calel Walsch. Not to be forgotten, she leaves behind her special companion, Princess.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Burgess; former husbands: Fred A. Eastman and Jim Gregory and special friends: Chester Dant and Kenny Etter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.