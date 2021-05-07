DECATUR — Suzanne Burgess Eastman died Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Services will be held at First Church of the Nazarene in Decatur, IL.

Suzy was born October 7, 1939 in Decatur, IL, to Kermit A. and Eunice E. Burgess. She retired from her position as secretary from McCarthy, Rowden & Faber after many years. She had worked as a secretary/office manager for lawyers for more than 35 years.

She was a member of the First Church of Nazarene where she was active for several years, both as a greeter and member of Prime Time Committee. Suzy was also a member of the Care Team and visited church acquaintances and other friends at nursing homes almost every week while she was able.

Suzy volunteered for many years at Stevenson School Library and in the classroom. She also volunteered at John Adams School and South Shores School assisting in the classrooms of her granddaughter when she attended. For the school year ending 2007 Suzy was named "Family Volunteer of the Year" by South Shore Schools.