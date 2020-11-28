DECATUR — Suzanne M. Parker, 82 of Decatur, Illinois passed away peacefully November 25, 2020.

Suzanne was born September 29, 1938 in Decatur Illinois, daughter of Thomas Clifford and Mary J. (Campbell) LeVeck.

Suzanne work as a secretary at a loan office for many years. Suzanne is loved and missed by her family and friends. No funeral or memorial service.

Survivors include, two daughters: Christine A. (John) Morrow of Macon IL. and Paula Parker of Chillicothe OH; four grandchildren and two great granddaughters that she adored and brother, James LeVeck and wife Sandra of Carlyle IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Thomas LeVeck (Chooch), sister, Patty LeVeck, many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Family asks that you remember Suzie in your thoughts.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.