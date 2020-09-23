× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Suzanne Marie Drobisch passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Sue was born Jan. 30, 1944, the daughter of Carl and Dorothy Scherer. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur, where she graduated from MacArthur High School. She married David Drobisch on Dec. 7, 1963. Sue worked as a realtor in Decatur and the surrounding area for 35 years.

Sue served the Decatur community through her involvement with a variety of organizations and fund-raising activities. She was a graduate of the Decatur Leadership Academy, Past-President of St. Mary's Auxiliary, Past-President of Decatur Area Realtors, Former Board Member of YWCA, Former Board Member of the Arthritis Foundation and Fun Fair Production Chairperson.

She was an avid reader and was famous for her gourmet dinners that highlighted her cooking and baking skills. Her influence will be carried on in the kitchens of her family members for years to come.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Dorothy Scherer; brothers: Jim and Richard Scherer; in-laws: Edward and Lucille Drobisch; and niece, Andrea Benford Theis.