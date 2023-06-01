June 12, 1930 - May 28, 2023

FLORAL CITY, Florida - Suzanne Marie "Sue" Parton, 92, of Floral City, passed away May 28, 2023, at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness.

Sue was born in Christian County, IL, on June 12, 1930, to the late Ray and Marie (Wickline) Bottrell. She came to Citrus County in 1986, after retiring from the Decatur Memorial Hospital 30 years, as a registered nurse. Sue was a member of the Floral City United Methodist Church, and a member of the CMH Auxiliary and the DMH Nurses Alumnae Association.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Louise Barnes and husband, Mike, of Floral City, and Jeannie Bainbridge and husband Steve of Pekin, IL; her grandchildren: Joe Bainbridge and Brad Bainbridge (Judy); two great-grandchildren: Elsie and Malachi. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Max W. Parton on December 29, 2013, and her sister, Verna Bottrell.

The Celebration of Life will be conducted on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM from the Floral City United Methodist Church with Pastor Joyce Dunne, officiating. Friends may visit with the family at church from 10:00 AM until service time. Graveside committal services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM, from the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, where she will be re-united with her husband, Max. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to: Floral City United Methodist Church, St. Jude, or the charity of your choice.