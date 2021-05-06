SuzAnne Parrott

SuzAnne was born September 22, 1950 in Hillsboro, Illinois, daughter of James Robert and Roxie LaVerne (Cheatham) Davis. She is survived by her sons: Cameron (Beth) Parrott of Charleston, Terry Parrott of Wildwood, MO, Jim (Felicia) Parrott of Lovington, and Rob (Shayla) Parrott of Lovington; daughter, Monica (Brandon) Ashley of Alexandria, KY; thirteen grandchildren; and two brothers: John Davis and Gary (Carla) Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter.