LOVINGTON — SuzAnne Parrott, 70, of Lovington, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.

SuzAnne was born September 22, 1950 in Hillsboro, Illinois, daughter of James Robert and Roxie LaVerne (Cheatham) Davis. She is survived by her sons: Cameron (Beth) Parrott of Charleston, Terry Parrott of Wildwood, MO, Jim (Felicia) Parrott of Lovington, and Rob (Shayla) Parrott of Lovington; daughter, Monica (Brandon) Ashley of Alexandria, KY; thirteen grandchildren; and two brothers: John Davis and Gary (Carla) Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter.

SuzAnne was a devoted mother and grandmother. Memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (NOON) Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Vineyard Church, 1805 S. Hamilton, Sullivan, Illinois. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard, Charleston. Online condolences may be left at: hsckfh.com.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in SuzAnne's name.

