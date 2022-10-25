June 21, 1945 - Oct. 23, 2022

Suzanne Purcell Pritchett, after a year long battle with congestive heart failure, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Macomb, IL, at the age of 77.

She was born on June 21, 1945 to Evelyn (Lamb) and Keith Purcell in Peoria, IL. She leaves behind to cherish her memory one sister, Virginia (Purcell) Kessler of Macomb, IL; one niece, Kellee (Kessler) Sullivan of Macomb, IL; one great-nephew, Matthew Sullivan of Quincy, IL; and one great-niece, Erin Sullivan of Iowa City, IA.

Suzanne was a teacher and school librarian for 33 years with the Decatur Public Schools. Throughout her teaching career she was very active in the Decatur Education Association and always instilled the love of reading to her students. In 1997, Suzanne was awarded the Illinois State Board of Education Those who Excel Award of Excellence for outstanding contributions to Illinois education.

Suzanne loved to travel and spent many summers traveling throughout the US and Europe. Her greatest joys were spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

A grave-side service will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

