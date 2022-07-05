April 7, 1928 - June 30, 2022

DECATUR — Suzanne Vonachen Dawson, 94, of Decatur, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, IL.

Sue was born on April 7, 1928, in Peoria, IL, a daughter of Dr. Harold A. and Bernice D. (Verner) Vonachen. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady High School in Peoria in 1946 and attended St. Teresa College in Winona, MN. It was here where she met her college sweetheart, James M. "Jim" Dawson. They married in Peoria on June 26, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents, grandson Andy, and six siblings.

A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and avid Chicago Cubs fan, Sue was proud to tell everyone she was a "Domestic Goddess." She had a great sense of humor, was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing bridge and solving difficult crossword puzzles. She treasured her time with family at Sunday pool parties and at breakfast and lunch with friends.

Surviving are her children: Mike (Marilyn) Dawson of Decatur, Pat (Ann) Dawson of Decatur, Tom (Cathy) Dawson of Lathrop, CA, Jerry (Rebecca) Dawson of Decatur, Marta (Steve) Kolbeck of Ottawa, KS, and Maggie (Carl) McGehee of Macon; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, eleven step-great-grandchildren, and three step-great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Boiling Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.