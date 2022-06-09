July 27, 1948 - June 7, 2022

DECATUR — Suzie Fogerson, 73 of Decatur, IL, passed away 6:56 AM June 7, 2022, at her family home in Decatur, IL.

Services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Maroa United Methodist Church, Maroa, IL, with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 PM Wednesday at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Maroa United Methodist Church or Cancer Care Specialist of Illinois, Decatur, IL.

Suzie was born July 27, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Hing and Babe (VanGiesen) Young. She married Thomas B. Fogerson, Jr. August 10, 1974, in Decatur, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas B. Fogerson, Jr., Decatur, IL; daughters; Jennifer (Brad Craig) Fogerson, Decatur, IL, and Amanda (Mike) Daniels, Forsyth, IL; four grandchildren; Peyton Wooten, Bryson Fogerson, Caitlyn Daniels, Rylee Voelker; one great- grandson, Gianni, along with one on the way; siblings: Bingse (Gaby) Young, Edgewood, IA, and Suying Young, Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Suzie was a member of the Maroa United Methodist Church. She loved her family and would do anything for them. The family would like to extend a special 'Thank you" to special friend Billi Peters for her loving care and to Dr. James Wade.

