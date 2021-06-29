DECATUR — Sylvester Spence, Jr., 70, of Decatur, IL went home to be with his Lord on June 24, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL surrounded by his loving family.

Homegoing Services to celebrate Sylvester's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Jasper St. Church of Christ, Decatur, with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Sylvester will be laid to rest at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard.