BRAZIL, Indiana — On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Sylvia Mary Carlton, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 84, at the home of her daughter in Brazil, IN with her husband of 66 years and family at her bedside.

Sylvia was born on August 16, 1936 in London, England to John and Emily (Johnson) Bullard. Growing up, her passions were reading, singing and dancing. Performing in many shows, she once even shared a stage bill with Julie Andrews. Sylvia went on to receive a degree in business and became an executive secretary at an early age. On June 25, 1955 in England, she married her American soldier, Hartley Carlton, to which their wedding picture was displayed across the front page of a London newspaper. Sylvia and Hartley then moved to America the following November and set out to begin their lives as one in the United States.

Sylvia became Director with the March of Dimes as well as served as an executive secretary at Richland while working towards and completing an associates degree. She then went on to the University of Illinois and graduated Summa Cum Laude honors with a degree in communications. She was the owner of Elite Draperies, co-owner of Carlton Cleaners, and a long time member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA). During their lives, Hartley and Sylvia raised four children together, Howard, Tim, Paul, and Carolyn.