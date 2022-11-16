Sept. 10, 1951 - Nov. 4, 2022
Sylvia Warmbrod pass away peacefully on November 4, 2022, in Memorial Hospital Springfield.
She was born on September 10, 1951, the daughter of William Eugene Connelly and Mary Etta (Crapse) of Estill, SC. She moved to Decatur in the early 70s. On August 13, 1977, she married Mike Warmbrod. Sylvia was a member of the D. A. R.
Sylvia is survived by her husband; sister, Jeane (Ray) Deloach of SC. Daughters Tamara Walker of Edwardsville, Courtney (Cory) Kinsler of GA; grandchildren: Carter, Madeline and Claire Burnett. Her parents proceeded her in death.
Memorial service will be at 1st Christian Church in Decatur, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
