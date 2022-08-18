June 7, 1934 - Aug. 17, 2022
DECATUR — T.G. Bolen Sr., passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by family.
The visitation at 11:00 AM and service at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service. A private graveside service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
