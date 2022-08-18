June 7, 1934 - Aug. 17, 2022

DECATUR — T.G. Bolen Sr., passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by family.

The visitation at 11:00 AM and service at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service. A private graveside service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter.

