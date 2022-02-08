DECATUR — Tabitha Lynn Daum, 49 of Decatur, IL, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2022, in her home.

Funeral services will be held at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Saturday, February 12, with services to follow. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, February 13, details to come.

Tabitha was born in Decatur, IL, to Randy and Susan Daum on February 23, 1972. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1990. She married the love of her life, Archie Vandenberg on January 17, 2006. Her hobbies were riding with Archie on their Harley (and all of their adventures), shopping, and spending time with her animals. She loved animals, and most especially cats. She took in any stray she found. Tabitha was brave and strong as she struggled with heart failure for more than 15-years and a subsequent heart transplant in June of 2020. She was a very loving wife and mother and will be truly missed.

Tabitha is survived by her loving husband; son, Skyler Daum and fiancee, Danii Crawley of Decatur; father, Randy Daum and wife, Jan of Decatur; sister, Amy Daum Goad and husband, Troy of Moweaqua, IL; aunts and uncles, Edwina Daum Warner and husband, David of Mascoutah, IL; David Morrow and wife, Jan of Decatur; Timothy Morrow of Dallas, TX; lastly and certainly not least to Tabitha, her beloved cat companions.

Tabitha was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Daum and all grandparents.

Special thanks to all of the staff at Barnes Jewish Hospital with whom she was extremely close to and saved her life on numerous occasions.