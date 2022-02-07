DECATUR — Tamara Lynn Stivers, 66, of Decatur passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Tamara was born October 30, 1955 in Decatur the daughter of James "Terry" and Thelma Lucille (Choate) Bobbit. She owned and operated Family and Friends Daycare for over thirty years. Tamara was a member of Mound Chapel Church of God and an avid shopper. She married Robert "Wayne" Stivers.

Tamara is survived by her husband, Wayne; father, Terry (Ruth) Bobbit; children: Michelle (Kevin) King and Brian Stivers; stepchildren: Dori (John) Mikszta and Nathan (Bernette) Stivers; sister, Tanya (David) Huddleston; brother, Todd (Bobbi) Bobbit; uncle, Tony (Laura) Bobbit; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild with one on the way.

Tamara is preceded in death by her mother.

Services to celebrate Tamara's life will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Visitation will for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion