CLINTON — Tamara “Tammy” Thomas 61 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 10:38 PM May 18, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Monticello, Il.

A Celebration of Tammy’s Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic at the Clinton Eagle’s Lodge. Burial will be at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Tammy Thomas Memorial Fund.

Tamara was born February 7, 1959 in Monrovia, CA the daughter of Jerry and Judith (Bridge) Thomas.

Survivors include her children, Amy (Justin) Hadley, Monticello, IL and Andrew (Kimberly) Merrill, Rolling Meadow, IL; 3 grandchildren, Maci Rae Merrill, Elliott Shae Hadley, and Milo Grae Hadley; siblings: Jerry Lee Thomas, Pahrump, NV; Richie (Kim) Thomas, Clinton, IL; Kimmy Sue Kestner, Clinton, IL; step-mother, Marilyn Thomas, Las Vegas, NV; several step-siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Tammy loved to sing and often got up on stage with bands or karaoke. She enjoyed fishing and walking her dog, Tinkerbell. But most of all, Tammy loved laughing and being with her friends and family, especially her beautiful little grandkids.

