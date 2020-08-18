SHELBYVILLE — Tamela Jan “Tammie” Bolinger, 61, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 5:45 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the First
United Methodist Church of Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Tamela Bolinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.