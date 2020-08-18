You have permission to edit this article.
Tamela Jan “Tammie” Bolinger
SHELBYVILLE — Tamela Jan “Tammie” Bolinger, 61, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 5:45 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the First

United Methodist Church of Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

