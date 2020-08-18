Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SHELBYVILLE — Tamela Jan “Tammie” Bolinger, 61, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 5:45 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the First