LOVINGTON — Tami Belton-Rocke, 47 of Lovington, IL passed away at 7:55 P.M. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Vineyard Church, 1805 S. Hamilton St., in Sullivan, IL. Pastor Jim Plank and Pastor Chad Yoder will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Vineyard Church in Sullivan, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Tami was born on January 26, 1974, in Monticello, IL. She was a daughter of Larry Franklin and Regina Sue (Thompson) Belton. She married David Rocke on March 31, 2006, in Weatherford, TX.

She is survived by her husband, David Rocke and his children: Allison Marie Reider of Bonnie, IL, Alicia Renee Miller and her husband Kyle of Arthur, IL and Shane Travis Rocke of Lovington, IL; her parents, Larry and Jeannie Belton of Arthur, IL; one sister, Jennifer Dawn Anderson and her husband Chad of Sheridan, IL, and their children: Zachary Emmitt White and Lane Allen Anderson; and seven step-grandchildren: Anthony William Conner, Lilliana Grace Reider, Juliana Lynne Reider, Elijah Kane Reider, Makenzie Judith Miller, Shawn David Miller and Austin Jay Miller.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Tami was a member of the Vineyard Church in Sullivan, IL, the Kaskaskia Country Club, the National Cutting Horse Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association.

Tami was the Vice President of Bear Creek Truss in rural Tuscola, IL. She had a passion for Bear Creek Truss customers, employees, golfing, and riding horses competitively. Tami enjoyed spending her free time decorating or planning any kind of party or event. Tami loved hosting friends and family and took great pride in making her house a home. Tami was especially fond of her black lab, Angus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vineyard Church in Sullivan, IL.