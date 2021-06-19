DECATUR - Tami Lynne Crowell Schnorf, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. She spent her last few months surrounded by loved ones.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Open House from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hessel Park (large pavilion), 1400 Grandview Drive, Champaign, IL. Please join us.

Tami was born the second child of Gene and Joanne Crowell (Haskell) on August 30, 1958 in Champaign, IL. Tami was married to Ron Schnorf on June 30, 1987. She grew up in Champaign where she graduated from Champaign Central High School and attended Cosmetology School. She spent the last 30 years in Decatur and working at Busey for 27 years, retiring in April 2021.

Tami is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Ambar; her siblings: Danny (Linda) Crowell and Nancy (Kent) Hawthorne; brother in-law; nieces; nephew; great nephews and great niece and one on the way. Tami touched the lives of many people with her smile, heart, bravery, strength, and generosity. She immensely enjoyed the company of her friends and family, who she loved fiercely and compassionately. We miss her deeply. In lieu of donations or other expressions of sympathy, please offer an act of kindness for someone in need and think of Tami.