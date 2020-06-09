DECATUR — Tammie Jo Buzan, 55, of rural Decatur, IL passed away at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, following a courageous battle against cancer.
The family will gather to receive friends Saturday afternoon June 13, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon, IL. A memorial service to honor Tammie's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends for a time of celebrating her life at Tammie's home beginning at 5:00 p.m. following funeral home services. Memorials may be made to the Macon County Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Tammie was born January 22, 1965 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Ronald and Darlene (Crow) Spires. She married Jeff Buzan on January 9, 1988. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2017. Tammie worked as a nurse practitioner for Springfield Clinic. Tammie was an avid NASCAR fan cheering on Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon. She spent her spare time watching races and playing with her grandson, Grayson.
Surviving are her children; Hannah Twenter (Justin) of Columbia, MO, Kimberly Buzan of Denver, CO and Nick Buzan (fiancée Chloe) of Blue Mound, IL; parents: Ronald and Darlene Spires of Macon; grandson: Grayson Twenter of Columbia, MO; brother: Dale Spires (Janine) of Wisconsin; sister: Candy Carroll (Len) of Macon; sister-in-law: Julie Templeton (Paul) of West Plains, MO; and many nieces and a nephew.
Tammie was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff, her mother-in-law, Kay Buzan, and father-in-law, Charlie Buzan.
The family would like to thank all of Tammie's wonderful friends for their love and support.
