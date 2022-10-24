June 11, 1963 - Oct. 22, 20022

MOWEAQUA — Tammy Ann Hilvety, 59, of Moweaqua, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Tammy was born June 11, 1963, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Dana and Leah (Morrell) Moore. She was a preschool teacher with Small World Nursery in Moweaqua and former Assistant Director of Richland Child Care Center. Tammy was kind and generous and loved doing random acts of kindness. She married Brian Hilvety on June 27, 1981.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Brian; daughters: Brianna Storm Hilvety and Mariah Hilvety; her father, Dana (Rhonda) Moore; and brother, Lennie (Mari) Moore.

Tammy is reunited in Heaven with her mother Leah.

Services to celebrate Tammy's life will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 28, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Moweaqua.

Memorials are suggested to Union Christian Church in Ramsey or Grace to You John MacArthur, Jr. Ministries.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct., Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.