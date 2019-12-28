DECATUR -- Ted Darwin Shepherd, 93 of Decatur died peacefully on December 23, 2019 at DMH.

He was born July 25, 1926 in Decatur son of Grandville A. and Alma Dottie (Sargent) Shepherd. He worked for the Wabash Rail Road for over 40 years where he served as President of the Rail Road Machinist Union for 25 years.He was an active member of the Masons and was active in sports, and music playing piano. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his 4 children, Ted Jr., of Decatur, Dwaine (Debbie) Shepherd of Chicago, Alma Dot and Barb (Tommy) Bosio, of Virginia Beach, VA., grandson, Doug (Debbie) Shepherd, granddaughter, Nicole Shepherd, numerous nieces and nephews, great grandson and great granddaughters.

Preceded in death by parents, grandsons, Troy and Todd, wives, Mildred Shepherd Morrison and Katherine Kates.

Private family services and burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery Decatur.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ted Shepherd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0