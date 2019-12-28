DECATUR -- Ted Darwin Shepherd, 93 of Decatur died peacefully on December 23, 2019 at DMH.
He was born July 25, 1926 in Decatur son of Grandville A. and Alma Dottie (Sargent) Shepherd. He worked for the Wabash Rail Road for over 40 years where he served as President of the Rail Road Machinist Union for 25 years.He was an active member of the Masons and was active in sports, and music playing piano. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his 4 children, Ted Jr., of Decatur, Dwaine (Debbie) Shepherd of Chicago, Alma Dot and Barb (Tommy) Bosio, of Virginia Beach, VA., grandson, Doug (Debbie) Shepherd, granddaughter, Nicole Shepherd, numerous nieces and nephews, great grandson and great granddaughters.
Preceded in death by parents, grandsons, Troy and Todd, wives, Mildred Shepherd Morrison and Katherine Kates.
Private family services and burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery Decatur.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.