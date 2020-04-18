OLNEY -- Ted Eagleson, Sr, 86, of Olney, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Vincennes, IN. Ted was born on July 13, 1933 in Olney, IL, the son of L.A. (Phene) and Dorothy (Weber) Eagleson. He married Marian Hudson on Nov 28, 1953, she survives.
Ted was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, IL. He served in the US Navy from 1955-57. Ted was a salesman and co-owner of Eagleson Oldsmobile Cadillac Chevrolet in Olney.
Ted is survived by wife Marian Eagleson; daughter Anne (Tony) Schrey of Robinson, IL; son, Stan (Connie) Eagleson of Breese, IL; son Ted (Marty) Eagleson, Jr of Olney; son Tom (Denyse) Eagleson of Olney, IL; daughter, Beth (Mike) Shan of Noble, IL; son, Dan (Kristen) Eagleson of Olney, IL; daughter, Carol (Tim) Batzloff of Greenwood, IN; son Stephen (Jill) Eagleson of Olney, IL; daughter Lynn (Mike) Wagner of Zionsville, IN.
Private Services at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, IL on Monday, April 20, 2020.
