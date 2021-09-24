DECATUR — Ted Oberheim, 66, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Port Charlotte, FL.
Ted was born on January 23, 1955, in Flint, MI, the son of Orrie Cleaver and Roslyn Roberta (Conrad) Oberheim. A member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Ted was an avid hunter and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed creating artwork with seashells and being with his family. Ted married Mary Ann Ganley on June 17, 1976, in Decatur, IL.
Ted is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Decatur; children: Greg (Michelle) Oberheim, Amy Oberheim, Matt (Jennifer) Oberheim, and Joe (Chelsea) Oberheim all of Decatur, Sarah (Jason) Kresse of AL; daughter-in-law Amber Oberheim of Monticello; father Orrie Oberheim of FL; mother-in-law Betty Ganley of Decatur; 19 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings: Frank Oberheim of FL, Steve (Diann) Oberheim of TN, Robin (Al) Garris of MI, and Chris Oberheim of MI; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his mother; daughter Leigh Ann; son Chris, grandchildren: Kenzleigh and Keystyn; and father-in-law Neil Ganley.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral liturgy to celebrate his life will be 10 am, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial with "Flight Home" ceremony will be in Graceland Cemetery.
The Oberheim family is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526. View the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
