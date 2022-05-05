Teddy D. McKinney, met Jesus on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:07 AM.

He leaves behind a family who cherished and adored him. Parents, Dale and Ann McKinney; siblings: Brogan New of TX, Patrick McKinney, Keagan McKinney, Brittany McKinney, Brianna McKinney, Bronwyn McKinney, Tobin McKinney, Brian McKinney, Miles McKinney, MengYan McKinney, Rory McKinney, twins Wen and Wu McKinney, Timothy Owens, and Judi McKinney; nephew, Landon New; niece, Demi McKinney; grandparents: Cecil and Marcia Aldridge, Ginger McKinney; and many wonderful aunts and uncles and dozens of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Jiggs McKinney, and sister, Daley Faith.

Teddy was a treasure, a beautiful soul, and he was a blessing to everyone he met. He brought pure joy to the McKinney family, and the love of God could always be felt through him.

Although he will be missed dearly, we know he is now free from his disabilities and made whole in Christ Jesus. Hallelujah!

Visitation will be 3:00 - 5:00 PM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, followed by a casual memorial service presented by Teddy's family.

Memorials in Teddy's honor may be made to In His Hands Orphans Outreach, PO Box 425, Rochester, IL, 62562, to be used specifically to help families adopt children with disabilities. Please be generous. There are 132 million children in our world who do not have the love of a family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.