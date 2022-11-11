March 26, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2022

MODE — Teddy John Forcum, 79, of Mode, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in his home surrounded by his loving family, after a four year long battle with cancer.

Ted was born on March 26, 1943, in Mode, IL, the son of John and Emma Margaret (Smith) Forcum. He graduated from Cowden High School, and then served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

Ted married Karen Ann Smith on February 4, 1967, in Cowden, IL. This marriage was blessed with three children: Gerald Wayne, John Fredrick, and Rebecca Medora Seibert (Brian) all of Mode, IL; and grandchildren: Anthony Scott, Medora Rose, and Garrett Wayne.

Ted spent his career at Caterpillar, Inc. retiring after 45 years. He traveled extensively with his wife and children and later with his grandchildren. He and his wife Karen had many hobbies they did together. They were bird watchers and anyone who traveled with them had to bird watch as well. His bird list stands at 723 species seen in North America.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Alan Scott, Roger Brian, and Bradley Ward Forcum; sisters: Amy Jo Donnel and Lula Rose Lester; and father-in-law, Fred Smith, Jr.

Surviving siblings are his sister, Connie Sue Forcum (Robert); and brother, Danny Forcum (Jackie). He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Rosalie Smith of Mode, IL.

The family will have a private burial at a later date, with Howe and Yockey Funeral Home assisting the family during this time.

Memorials may be given to the Ballard Nature Center, Altamont, IL, and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Ted was truly loved by many and his memory will forever remain in our hearts.

