CERRO GORDO — Tera Lynn Runyen, 50, of Cerro Gordo, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 18 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the funeral home in Decatur. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials in Tera's honor may be made to an Education Fund for her grandchildren, Daniel and Hattie Faye, in care of Rodd Runyen and mailed to Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.

Tera was born August 14, 1971 in Westland, MI, the daughter of Gene and Carol (Decker) Stoltz. She married Rodd Runyen on October 2, 1993 in Decatur. She worked as a cashier at Dollar General for 10 years. She enjoyed watching her kids sports and activities and loved taking pictures. Tera was most passionate about the students of Cerro Gordo. She was president of the Cerro Gordo PTA; involved with Cerro Gordo Youth League; Post-Prom; and the Cerro Gordo Booster Club. Tera was a member of The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo.

Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Rodd; her children: Sara Runyen (Derrick Eldred), Bailey Runyen and Autumn Runyen; grandchildren: Daniel and Hattie Faye Eldred; all of Cerro Gordo; mother, Carol Decker of Cerro Gordo; sisters: Ann Westover (Shane) of Caro, MI, Misty Barbee (Jeremy) of Washington, MI; brother, Gene "Corky" Stoltz, Jr. of Rochester Hills, MI; parents- in-law, Chuck and Judy Runyen of Oreana; brothers-in-law: Scott Runyen of Las Cruces, NM, Tony Runyen (Jeannie) of Cerro Gordo; and Todd Runyen of Hillsboro.

Tera was preceded in death by her father, Gene Stoltz and her grandparents.

Tera's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mario Velasco at Cancer Care Specialists for 18-1/2 years of dedicated and loving care that he provided.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.