DECATUR - Terence Hilary Smith, 72, of Decatur, passed away on July 31, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Terence was born on November 12, 1948 in Decatur, the son of Harold Raymond and Wanda Eileen (Sanada) Smith. He worked as a pipefitter and later earned a master's degree in Psychology.

Terence is survived by his children: Ted Alan Smith, Tyler Jay Smith, Terence Hilary Detalla Smith, and Trent Michael Detalla Smith; siblings: Peter Smith and Patty Hassinger; and grandchildren: Quincy Levi Smith, Kai Requinto Smith, Elle Requinto Smith, Jane Smith, Ramon Valladerez, and Danesia Valladerez. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Terence. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.