WARRENSBURG — Terence M. Kent, Jr., 54, of Warrensburg, IL passed away June 22, 2020 at his residence.
Terence was born, August 30, 1965, in Chicago, IL, the son of, Terence M. and Je'neene Susan (O'Brien) Kent, Sr. He married Tracy Preston on September 30, 1990 in New Lenox, IL.
Terence was a devoted father and loved to follow his children's sporting events. He enjoyed sitting around bonfires, campouts and sitting around the pool.
Surviving are his former spouse, Tracy Preston-Kent; children, Ryan Joseph Kent (Sierra Falk) of Peoria, IL, Austin Patrick Kent (Erika Kropp) of Decatur, IL, Gabrione Nicholas Kent of Decatur, IL, William Terence Kent (Sierrah Callaway) of Decatur, IL, Elijah Michael Kent of Decatur, IL; father, Terence M. Kent, Sr; siblings, Kelly Melone (Mike) of Joliet, IL, and William Kent (Jennifer) of Shorewood, IL.
He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents and Aunt Patricia Kwapisz.
Services will be private at a later date. The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Terence. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
