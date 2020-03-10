DECATUR -- Terence Robert McCarthy Sr., 85, passed away March 9, 2020 at his residence.
Terry was born December 24, 1934 in Joliet, IL, the son of Timothy and Agnes (Murphy) McCarthy. Terry was a graduate of 1952 class of Joliet Catholic High School as well as Joliet Junior College. He married Joanne Sigwalt on November 22, 1956 in Joliet, IL at St. Raymond's Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the US Army. Following his military service, he was employed by the City of Joliet Water Department; State of Illinois Youth Commission, Joliet; stationary engineer at Adolf Meyer Mental Health Center, Decatur, IL.Terry was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church. He was an avid football fan, especially St. Teresa High School, College of St. Francis (now, University of St. Francis, Joliet) and University of Notre Dame.
Surviving are his wife, Joanne; children, Katherine Murphy (Joe Lepkowski), Colleen Poelker, Peggy Seelman, Timothy McCarthy (Miriam) and Terence McCarthy, Jr (Kristi) grandchildren, Ryne and Maggie Poelker, Daniel, Sam and Michael Seelman, Jasmine McCarthy, Alexis and Kylie McCarthy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Collette (Adelman), Virginia (O'Brien), Rita (Nussbaumer) and Paul McCarthy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.Entombment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Star of Hope Mausoleum. Condolences may be left to Terry's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
