Terence Robert McCarthy

Terry was born December 24, 1934 in Joliet, IL, the son of Timothy and Agnes (Murphy) McCarthy. Terry was a graduate of 1952 class of Joliet Catholic High School as well as Joliet Junior College. He married Joanne Sigwalt on November 22, 1956 in Joliet, IL at St. Raymond's Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the US Army. Following his military service, he was employed by the City of Joliet Water Department; State of Illinois Youth Commission, Joliet; stationary engineer at Adolf Meyer Mental Health Center, Decatur, IL.Terry was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church. He was an avid football fan, especially St. Teresa High School, College of St. Francis (now, University of St. Francis, Joliet) and University of Notre Dame.