DECATUR — Teresa D. Stewart, 60 of Decatur, passed away on April 28, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Teresa was born on December 5, 1960 in Peoria, the daughter of Elizabeth Weir. Teresa married Michael D. Stewart on June 27, 1980 in Decatur. Mike, her loving husband of 40 years survives. Teresa is also survived by her mother: Elizabeth Osborne of East Peoria, IL; two sons: Jay (Maggi) Stewart of Rogers, AR; Dylan Stewart of Petersburg, IL; her grandchildren: Camdyn and Korbin; brothers and sisters: Kathie Wasden of East Peoria, IL; David Osborne of Decatur, IL; William Osborne of Decatur, IL; Melinda Gallas of East Peoria, IL. Teresa was preceded in death by her dad, Bill Osborne.

Teresa loved all animals, being outdoors, and singing. She loved to bring happiness to people. She most of all loved her grandchildren.

Visitation for Teresa will be held on Sunday (May 2, 2021) from 1:00-3:00 PM at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Private family services for Teresa will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic.

