April 19, 1962 - March 9, 2023

FORSYTH — Teresa Darlene McCool 60 of Forsyth, IL, passed away 5:12 PM March 9, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Monday, March 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Teresa McCool Memorial Fund.

Teresa was born April 19, 1962 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Clarice and Darlene (Rhodes) Deal. She married Brad McCool, December 27, 1980, in Decatur, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Brad McCool, Forsyth, IL; children: Lindsey (Jeff) Osborn, Forsyth, IL, Brad (Jamie) McCool, Forsyth, IL, and Drew (Traesha) McCool, Cisco, IL; nine grandchildren: Ayden McCool, Braylin Osborn, Brady McCool, Tyler Osborn, Trey McCool, Brantley Osborn, Mila McCool, Payton Osborn, and Stella McCool; siblings: Brad (Julie) Deal, Springfield, IL, Doug (Tonya) Deal, Springfield, IL, Scott (Judi) Deal, Dallas, GA, and Steve (Christine) Deal, Jacksonville, IL; her mother-in-law, Betty McCool; two sisters-in-law: Sandy Davenport and Barb Young; and many nieces and nephews.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents.

Teresa worked in the Stock Transfer Division of Hickory Point Bank, Decatur, IL, for 21 years. She enjoyed swimming with her family in their pool, her animals, golf cart rides, and family cookouts.

Teresa was a pillar of strength and an example to many of what it means to love unconditionally. She was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandma. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and watching her grandkid's sporting events.

