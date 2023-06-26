Dec. 23, 1936 - June 22, 2023

HERRICK — Teresa J. Chandler, 86, of Herrick, IL, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born December 23, 1936, in Monticello, IL, to the late Francis "Raymond" and Ruth (Goodmon) Hardimon. Teresa began her high school career in Bement, IL, where she finished her sophomore year before her family moved to Herrick, IL. She then graduated from Herrick High School. She received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Teresa was a farmer's wife who raised four children while working as a Cowden-Herrick School Secretary. She eventually followed her dream to become a nurse for 20-plus years.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ramsey, IL. She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering her time to charity. She also enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Teresa was a member of the Shelby County Home Extension, Herrick Chapter, St. Joseph's Ladies Auxiliary, and the Holiday in Herrick Committee.

Teresa and Donald "Dean" Chandler were married May 2, 1955. He survives in Herrick, along with their daughter, Debra Pope (Bruce), Herrick, IL; and sons: Dennis Chandler (Linda), Herrick, IL, and Daniel Chandler (Carol), Herrick, IL. grandchildren: Julie Daniels (Dustin), Assumption, IL, Holly Lucas, Herrick, IL, Lindsey Chandler, Herrick, IL, Lacey Thatcher (fiance, Chase Garner), Herrick, IL, Jessica Lees (Ed Riggs), Pana, IL, Maria Chambers (Pete), Peoria, IL, Lesley Leary (Anthony), Little York, IL, Chase Chandler (Bailey Smith), Herrick, IL; great-grandchildren: Jordyn Gour, Altamont, IL, Jacob Daniels, Charleston, IL, Daniel Lucas, Champaign, IL, Boone Collins, Herrick, IL, Kaycee and Barrett Thatcher, Herrick, IL, Wyatt and Willow Riggs, Pana, IL, Cameron and Henry Chambers, Peoria, IL Brother: Jim Hardimon, Herrick, IL; and Sister, Nona Foster, Deerfield, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Douglas D. Chandler; brothers: Mike Hardimon, Larry Hardimon, Tim Hardimon, Mark Hardimon, and Martin "Moe" Hardimon; sister, Marilyn Buchanan; and nephews, Larry Hardimon Jr. and Jake Hardimon.

Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ramsey, IL, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Seth Brown officiating. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick, IL. Visitation will be Monday, June 26, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, and Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made in Teresa's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

