July 30, 1950 - July 3, 2023
DECATUR — Teresa Marie Kruse, 72, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Please view her expanded obituary online at dawson-wikoff.com.
