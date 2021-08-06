ELWIN — Teri L. Gotts, 58, of Elwin, IL passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Teri was born in Decatur, IL on March 23, 1963, to Charles McCoy and Brenda (Carter) Smith.

Teri was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She had a big heart for helping others and was able to use that gift in her profession as a Loan Officer and Credit Manager at Land of Lincoln Credit Union.

Teri loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. She loved shopping, traveling with her husband, taking pictures of nature, and reading.

Teri married her best friend, Daniel Gotts on June 23, 1984, in Decatur, IL.

He survives along with their two children: Chelsey Siudyla (Jake) of Sullivan, IL and Clayton Gotts (Ali) of Godfrey, IL; father and mother: Charles and Elayne McCoy of Arcadia, FL; father, Grant Smith of Decatur, IL; father and mother-in-law: Robert and Shirley Gotts of Mt. Zion, IL; siblings: Jon McCoy (Connie) of Mt. Zion, Becky Page (Greg) of Rockford, MI, Lisa Smith of FL, Laura Birch (Mark) of Decatur, Jeff Grant of CO; several in-laws; nieces and nephews.

Teri was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda (Carter) Smith and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

A service to celebrate Teri's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening until service time. Memorials may be made in Teri's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.