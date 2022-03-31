March 6, 1967 - March 25, 2022

DECATUR — Teri Lynn Barnett, 55, passed away March 25, 2022 in her home. She was welcomed into Heaven by her father.

Teri was born March 6, 1967 in Decatur, Illinois and was the daughter of Donald and Marilyn Barnett. She graduated from Decatur Christian School, Richland Community College, and Millikin University with a Bachelor's Degree in psychology. Teri spent her life pouring her heart into youth of all ages, by running daycares, helping with children and youth ministries, her work at Webster Cantrell hall, and teaching at Northwest Christian Campus.

Of the various hats Teri wore throughout her life she was most proud of being "Meme" to her beloved grandchildren Aleeah and Camdyn who along with her son, Luke, and daughter, Tori, miss her greatly. Teri also leaves behind her mother, Marilyn; sisters: Tia and Michelle and brothers: Kerry and Bill, and numerous nieces and nephews that she adored.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Cancer Care of Decatur, Decatur ENTA, Memorial Home Hospice, and DMH. The love and compassion she was shown over the last 2 1/2 years by everyone who cared for her meant the world to her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.