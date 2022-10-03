Feb. 16, 1955 - Oct. 2, 2022

DECATUR — Terri (Drake) Lindsey, 67, of Decatur, passed into her eternal home on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at First Free Will Baptist Church, 2709 N. 27th St., Decatur. Visitation will be from 5:00–7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials in Terri's honor may be given to First Free Will Baptist Church.

Terri was born February 16, 1955, in Henryetta, OK, daughter of Theodore E. Drake, Sr. and Geneva O. (Wren) Drake. Her family moved to Mount Zion where she graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1973.

After graduation, Terri enlisted and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. She returned from service to the Decatur area and was hired on at Firestone. She met her forever love, Joseph W. Lindsey while working there. They were engaged to be married nine days after their first date in their "whirlwind romance". They were married on November 26, 1976.

Terri was the mother of three boys: Joseph A. Lindsey of Mt. Zion, Jeffrey A. Lindsey of Decatur, and Eric W. Lindsey of Cheyenne, WY. Her grandchildren are: Shayla, Eric, Brittany and William; she is survived by her brothers: David, Ted and Wayne.

Terri was an aunt to many and Sunday School Teacher for over 48 years. She was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Decatur. Her love of children and Christ was evident to all those around her as she touched the lives of church members and family.

