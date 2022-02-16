GREENVIEW — Terri Elaine Callaway, 72, of Greenview, IL, passed away on, Friday, January 29, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Chicago, IL to Joseph H. and Jane Christman. She married Roger Callaway on October 5, 1969, in Carbondale, IL.

Terri is survived by her husband, Roger of Greenview; her son, Joshua (Jasmine) Callaway of Cary, NC; two grandchildren; her mother, Jane of Forsyth; and her brother, Rob (Judy) Christman of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; her sister, Kathy; and her two sons: Jason and Jeremy Callaway.

Terri was an avid animal lover, especially of dogs and cats. She was a member of the American Collie Club. She also enjoyed raising and showing Arabian horses. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the love of her life, Roger.

A private family graveside will be held for Terri at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview, IL. Memorials may be made to the Animal Protective League.

Hurley Funeral Home in Greenview, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.