July 3, 1957 - July 24, 2023

DECATUR — Terri Lee Goodman, 66, of Decatur, passed away peacefully Monday, July 24, 2023, surrounded by her family.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Monday, July 31, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. The family requests casual attire for the gathering. There will be a private family graveside service.

Terri was born July 3, 1957, in Decatur, the daughter of Duane and Betty (Provin) Harford. She married Barry Goodman on June 29, 1985.

Terri began her work career at the age of 15, working at Dupont's Market and then worked at various jobs in Decatur. She then began working for Decatur Housing Authority where she worked for over 30 years, working her way up to Executive Director. She enjoyed going to her son's sporting events, traveling - especially to beaches, reading, and her dogs: Izzy, Mia, and Miss Lexi, and granddogs: Remi and Fenway.

Terri is survived by her husband of 38 years, Barry; son, Tory Goodman (McKenzie) of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Kevin Harford of Decatur; brother-in-law, Ray Goodman (Jayne) of Clearwater, FL; and nephew, Craig (Kayla) of Clearwater, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, Tom and Enid Goodman.

