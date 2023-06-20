Terry was born June 11, 1942 in Bloomington, IL. He was the son of Howard Dean and Phyllis Lorraine (Dockum) Heinz. Terry married Connie L. Glan, the love of his life, in Elwin, IL, on February 27, 1965. After serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, Terry farmed for most of his life. He later worked for Van Horn Fertilizer after retiring from farming. He was active in the Argenta community and served as a school board member and volunteer firefighter. Terry was a true craftsman and enjoyed woodworking, leatherwork, and metalwork, along with his other hobbies of hiking, sailing, kayaking and target shooting. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. As an avid outdoorsman he supported many conservation efforts.