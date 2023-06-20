June 11, 1942 - June 15, 2023
ARGENTA — Terry Heinz, a lifelong resident of Argenta, IL, passed away at 10:53 PM on June 15, 2023, at the age of 81.
Terry was born June 11, 1942 in Bloomington, IL. He was the son of Howard Dean and Phyllis Lorraine (Dockum) Heinz. Terry married Connie L. Glan, the love of his life, in Elwin, IL, on February 27, 1965. After serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, Terry farmed for most of his life. He later worked for Van Horn Fertilizer after retiring from farming. He was active in the Argenta community and served as a school board member and volunteer firefighter. Terry was a true craftsman and enjoyed woodworking, leatherwork, and metalwork, along with his other hobbies of hiking, sailing, kayaking and target shooting. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. As an avid outdoorsman he supported many conservation efforts.
Survivors include his wife, Connie L. Heinz, Argenta, IL; children: Laura (Greg) Bieller, Pekin, IL and Wade Heinz, Champaign, IL; grandchildren, Matthew and Jessica Bieller; and sister, Kathy White, Argenta, IL. Terry was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with visitation from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m., and memorial service at 11:30 a.m. with Bob Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL.
As an expression of thanks to the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department and Rescue Squad, memorials may be given in his honor in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
